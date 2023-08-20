$2.4m for health services enhancement in Fiji

In a significant advancement for our health services, the Japanese government has granted $2.4 million to the Ministry of Health, which will be channelled towards the acquisition of two medical containers.

This aid is part of the comprehensive Economic and Social Development Program, which has been operational since 2016 and presently stands at $48.52 million.

The dual-purpose containers will serve as versatile clinics, supporting an integrated approach to primary health care, testing, and training.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says that these state-of-the-art medical containers will be strategically deployed to address crucial areas such as family health, non-communicable disease prevention, and diabetes management.

” The Provision of medical containers, accompanied by vital biomedical equipment, training, and installation services from the government of Japan, will undoubtedly propel our healthcare capabilities to new heights.”

Dr Fong says that the funds will play a vital role in supporting the ministry’s efforts in essential site preparations, optimizing tender processes, and navigating logistical challenges.

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, highlighted that aiding Fijian healthcare through the Economic and Social Development Program has consistently remained a top priority.