1m vegetable seeds distributed by BAT to farmers

British American Tobacco Fiji has reached a significant milestone in its corporate social responsibility efforts, successfully distributing one million vegetable seedlings to farmers this year.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu states this marks a major achievement for the company.

Rayalu adds this is a key contribution to strengthening food security and agricultural production not only in Fiji but the Pacific.

Rayalu says this is incredible, which is a major leap from last year’s figure of 500,000.

“Together with our farmers, BAT Fiji has been able to provide close to 2 million vegetable seedlings over the last three years. This is a remarkable achievement for Grow Plus project to be able to provide seedlings that will allow farmers to continue to grow fresh produce when we are faced with escalating food prices.”

The seedlings, which include two varieties of eggplants, two varieties of chillies, and tomato plants, are cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses at BAT Fiji’s Leaf Division.

Each seedling takes about six weeks to mature in the greenhouse before being distributed to farmers for transplanting.

Rayalu says BAT Fiji is also providing educational resources to farmers, including a comprehensive Grow Plus crop guide and specialized training programs, to help them maximize the potential of the seedlings and improve overall agricultural practices.

BAT CEO Sam Dormor says they are hopeful that their contribution through Grow+ will make a positive social impact on the lives of farmers, communities and boost the agricultural sector.

He adds the opportunities are unlimited with small-scale farming increasing to commercial farming, from subsistence farming to selling their produce in the market or exporting fresh Fijian produce.