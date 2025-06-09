17,000 children seek help through child helpline

Over 17,000 children have reached out to Medical Services Pacific’s child helpline in the past decade for assistance.

The service is part of a partnership with the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection, and today marks its anniversary.

Minister Sashi Kiran says the data reflect a deeply concerning reality, with many children in Fiji still facing violence, abuse, and neglect.

“We must continue to break the silence around abuse, to challenge the norms that enable violence and to ensure that no child suffers in silence.”

MSP Team Lead and Senior Counsellor Zeke White says behind each call is a real story.

“We have heard the voices of children facing abuse, negligence, violence, exploitation, and mental health challenges. And we have responded not just with words, but with action.”

White says confidentiality, trust, and timely response remain crucial, and the helpline has become a safe space and trusted voice for children.

