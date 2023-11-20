13-year-old dies of electrocution

Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution on Diwali night at SVC Road in Malolo.

Divisional Commissioner West SSP Lakobo Vaisewa says it’s believed the boy was playing with a friend and allegedly touched a live wire.

FBC News understands that the boy was asking around for sweets when the incident happened.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s believed he touched a Diwali light when he got electrocuted.

SSP Vaisewa says the boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.