1200 students attend expo in Nadroga Navosa

The Ministry of Education is currently focusing on preparing students for successful careers and lifelong learning.

This comes as over 1,200 students from 11 primary and 10 secondary schools participated in the 2024 Nadroga Naovsa District Careers Expo this week.

The 2024 National Careers Expo, being held around the country, provides an opportunity for students to explore various career options and make informed decisions about their future.

The Ministry intends to equip all attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to succeed in their chosen fields.

The theme for this year’s Careers Expo is “Crafting Your Path: Education, Industry, and Innovation.”

This also emphasizes the crucial connection between these three pillars and their impact on the career pathways of our nation’s youth.

The Expo also features key exhibitors, including tertiary institutions, the Fiji Police Force, Pacific Polytech, the Ministry of Employment, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, and the Land Transport Authority.