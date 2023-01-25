12-year-old charged for another alleged rape

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court to be called on 8th of February.

The 12-year-old boy who allegedly raped an infant in Nadi last week has been charged in relation to another case of alleged rape involving a three-year-old child.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the boy allegedly raped his three-year-old cousin on Thursday last week after committing the same offense on an eight-month-old baby the day before.

It is alleged that the three-year-old victim’s mother discovered the 12-year-old in her bedroom last Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

The boy was charged with one count of rape for allegedly raping his three-year-old cousin and has been released on bail by the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court to be called on 8th of March.

The second matter involving the eight-month-old baby is still under investigation.