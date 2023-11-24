10kg of drugs confiscated in Nadi

[File Photo]

10kg of white substances believed to be methamphetamine have been confiscated in Nadi.

This is after a joint operation between the Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and New Zealand Customs.

According to the police, also arrested in Nadi, are two men aged 36 and 42 alleged to be involved in the importation of the alleged illicit substances.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Investigations continue.