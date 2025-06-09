$100,000 disaster infrastructure investment in Tailevu to boost emergency response

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The people of Nabouciwa Village in Tailevu are now better equipped to face natural disasters following the completion of two major community projects worth a total of $101,652.84.

The projects, commissioned by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka, aim to enhance the village’s disaster resilience by providing a secure shelter, access to clean water, sanitation facilities, and essential services for all residents.

Of the total investment, $52,359.43 was allocated to the construction of the Evacuation Centre and $49,293.41 to the Ablution Block.

The initiatives were fully funded by the Ministry and constructed through a collaborative effort involving CCD Carpenters and the villagers themselves, who contributed labour and local support.

Ditoka says the new facilities underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to improving disaster preparedness and ensuring rural communities have access to cyclone-resilient infrastructure.

Village representative Lusia Mateni, from the Soqosoqo Vakamarama of Nabouciwa, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry saying the new developments will asssit more than 34 households in the village.

She further added that the new facilities replaced a hall built in 1972, which had deteriorated over the years due to repeated storm damage.

