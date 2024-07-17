Entertainment

You won’t hear about climate change in ‘Twisters.’

July 17, 2024 3:29 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Like its titular tornados, “Twisters” blasts through a lot in its 122-minute runtime.

A summer blockbuster with a surprising amount of brains to match Glen Powell’s brawn, it features subplots that are signs of the times – disaster capitalists; the Faustian bargain between scientists and financiers – and a deluge of imagery portraying lives and livelihoods threatened by nature’s awesome power.

But two words you won’t hear from any of its characters are “climate change.”

Article continues after advertisement

“I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don’t ever feel like (it) is putting forward any message,” director Lee Isaac Chung explained in an interview with CNN. “I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented.”

To his credit, there is some scientific justification for the omission, too. Generally, scientists are the least certain about the connection between tornadoes and climate change as it’s unclear how warming temperatures are changing storms themselves or the outbreaks.

However, evidence is growing of the potential impact of planet-warming pollution.

Recent studies have showed rotating, supercell thunderstorms that produce tornadoes are becoming more frequent in parts of the US outside so-called Tornado Alley, including in the Southeast and Midwest.

They are also becoming more frequent in seasons that aren’t the traditional severe storm season, and recent December outbreaks have proved particularly deadly.

“We’ve never seen tornadoes like this before,” says Javi, Anthony Ramos’ entrepreneurial storm chaser, in one scene. He goes on to convince old friend Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) to join his research team, promising “We can save lives.”

In the film, ever-more destructive tornados carve up increasingly urbanized areas of Oklahoma.

“I think what we are doing is showing the reality of what’s happening on the ground … we don’t shy away from saying that things are changing,” Lee added. He name-checked Maura Tierney’s character Cathy, mother of Kate, as a voice for all this.

Cathy, a local farmer, gripes that storms and floods are becoming more frequent, and the price of wheat more expensive, while stopping short of citing climate change.

“I wanted to make sure that we are never creating a feeling that we’re preaching a message, because that’s certainly not what I think cinema should be about,” said Lee. “I think it should be a reflection of the world.”

If it is cinema’s M.O. to show not tell, then Lee has the prerogative to show us what he wants – like a tornado ripping through a power station, sucking up the ensuing fire and setting the sky ablaze.

However, for a film populated by scientists and clued-in citizens to not mention climate change is a little like the twisters themselves: there’s a hole at the center.

Nevertheless, this was a personal and earnest endeavor for the director, who built upon a screenplay by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”) and story by Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

Lee was raised on a farm in western Arkansas, just across the border with Oklahoma. His upbringing (which he drew on for 2020’s “Minari”) included an early run-in with a tornado, when he was forced to seek refuge in a car as his family didn’t have a storm shelter.

“When you have brushes with extreme weather as a child, anything that feels larger than life and dangerous … (leaves) a very big imprint,” he said.

“That sense of awe and wonder was something that I really wanted to preserve in this film – that it’s not just a summer blockbuster about running from tornadoes and hiding away,” he added.

“I wanted to make sure that we’re also revering and honoring the beauty of that power.”

‘Everybody wants the cow’

For Lee, an avowed fan of the original “Twister” (1996), entering this world was a dream come true.

“That film made that research and science feel like an adventure in many ways. That’s what I wanted this film to do,” he explained.

But while he peppers a few loving homages to Jan de Bont’s blockbuster in his own movie, he stopped short of one: the flying cow.

“Everybody wants the cow,” Lee said.

“They think they want the cow. But I promise you, you would be disappointed if there was a cow.”

“Any time I talk to anyone about that original ‘Twisters’ they would say, ‘Oh yeah, the big flying cow movie.’ I felt like I would hate to make a movie, update it, and just hear, ‘Oh yes, you made the new flying cow movie.’ So that was it – that was the decision.”

The production got more than it bargained for, shooting on location during tornado season in spring 2023.

“Being in Oklahoma, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Ramos.

“There were days where the sun was out, (the) sky was blue, clear, and then boom. The clouds, they just descend upon you, and then the wind starts blowing, and you’re like, what is happening now?!”

“Making a ‘Twisters’ movie in Tornado Alley during storm season, tornado season, it’s kind of perfect. It really rubbed off on this movie,” said Powell.

“It’s this very specific place in the world,” he added.

“Everybody that lives there has kind of pride in the weather. Everybody talks like a meteorologist, everybody’s weirdly just so knowledgeable about what’s happening and how it’s happening.”

Powell plays the charming Tyler Owens, a scoundrel with a heart of gold chasing tornados for social media clicks and adjacent revenue. Some of the extras in the movie were genuine storm chasers, leading to some real-life bonding.

“We’re on some group threads with a bunch of storm chasers, which is a delight,” said Powell.

“We get text messages sometimes from our friends in Oklahoma. They’re like, ‘We got something brewing down here! Get down here and come chase!’”

Still, Lee would rather pump the breaks on encouraging any more hobbyists to hit the road.

“I certainly don’t want this film to inspire a bunch of people to just pile into their cars and pickup trucks and chase a tornado, because that would lead to a lot of dangerous activity,” he said.

“I’m hoping … if anyone’s interested in chasing a tornado, they just watch ‘Twisters’ again.”

“Twisters” premieres in UK theaters on July 17 and US theaters on July 19.

Ali urges government to address child abuse epidemic

Government seeks province support in drug fight

31 families awarded residential lots in Mokosoi

Teenage pregnancies surge in rural communities

Power disruption hits Suva

Legislative drive against scams

Counterstroke advocates for more outreach and awareness

MSG prioritizes child safety amid labor mobility

Effective management of natural resources

Port Denarau’s Pacific only clean marina status renewed

Fiji Corrections and HRADC join forces

You won’t hear about climate change in ‘Twisters.’

Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe

Painting hidden for 400 years used as album cover

Torrential rains flood Toronto, causing power outages, traffic disruption

Trump rivals to pay tribute at GOP convention

Flying Fijians fine tune ahead of All Blacks clash

Rugby academy screening starts for Drua

Ranveer Singh's Rs. 5.59 Crore Rolex Outshines His Sabyasachi Kurta

Players to impress national coaches

Scheffler, DeChambeau loom over McIlroy bid for major redemption

Wood replaces Anderson in England team for second test

New UK government to set out plans in state opening of parliament

Five killed in violent anti-quota protests in Bangladesh

Draws out for BOG

NASA beams Missy Elliott song to Venus

One killed as Kenyan anti-government protests intensify again

USP declines to comment on staff termination amid allegations

20 market vendor’s benefits from food training session

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 57, officials report

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look

Black's Band Cancels Tour Due to Backlash

French government resigns, acts as caretaker

Menendez Convicted in Corruption Trial

Young players are learning a lot says Byrne

Surge in injectable drug use

Vosarogo directs audit into payment system

Men’s 7s team focuses on individual skills

North sugar farmers receive government grants

12 overseas-based teams in tournament

I'll play as long as I can play and win, says Woods

Capacity building is critical: Dr Tukana

Housing Authority guarantee renewal welcomed

England qualify for Euro 2025, Sweden to playoffs

France reaffirms support to Fiji

Ministry of Youth and Sports joins Anti-Bribery Campaign

Loan agreement and review of Employment Policy endorsed

Nadakuitavuki holds bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart

Lightspeed Fiji overwhelmed with demand for Starlink

Fiji 7s focuses on their defensive plays

USP staff unions question termination of Dr. Osborne-Naikatini

Tim Robbins condemns drawing parallels between his ‘Bob Roberts’ film and Trump assassination attempt

Enhancing national child protection system vital

Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry

Baby Bula boys named for OFC outing

Fiji Airports invests over $10m on new aerobridges

Fans urged to attend Vodafone Deans zone finals

Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

PRB to focus on sustainable development

Nadal wins doubles in bastad ahead of Olympics

Climate change forces migration

Switzerland's Shaqiri retires from international football

Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira offers BOGO deal for July 15, 16; deets inside

Israel allows UN equipment amid Gaza lawlessness

NFA probes five recent residential fires

Cabinet approves amendment to infrastructure MOU

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in Hyderabad drug bust

New Zealand heavyweight wrestling champion to fight in Whanganui

Zelenskiy plans November summit, urges Russian attendance

PRB to build 76 flats in Matavolivoli

Bail extended for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

BOG host qualifies despite DFPL position

Ministry targets rural and maritime farmers

Nakasi High ready to create history

Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos

Alefsen calls for human rights focus in disaster interventions

Knicks sign G Cameron Payne to 1-year deal

Bob Dylan to bring 'phone-free' tour to Edinburgh

Trump nominates Vance as running mate

Tewa set for Olympics

Judge Dismisses Trump Documents Case

Stars give fans 'blast from past' at festival

Trial date for Bainimarama and Qiliho confirmed

NFP remembers Professor Baba's legacy of integrity and unity

Fiji joins PINCCER for economic collaboration

MSAF works on MOU to address maritime security

Fiji and Australia enhance defence cooperation

Officer caught smuggling drugs and phones

Kate Hudson on going from acting and music

Delhi lawyers strike over criminal law changes

Rodu praises players for gallant performance

Child drug use a concern

MGM U18 cautious of Nasinu Secondary

Study on labour mobility implications underway

NZ to offer cardiac care schemes to Fiji

Peaty's mum hopes Paris Olympics will be his last

France-Fiji bilateral relationship celebrated at Bastille Day

Five US women in tennis top 15

HECF looks at aligning TVET with higher education pathways

Funding from JICA approved for Fiji Airports

FCCC welcomes corporatization of WAF

LTA signs deal for staff exchange program with VINZ

Appeal made on deregistration of FijiFirst

Eastern, Southern and western zones venue confirmed

School principals initiate protocols after rugby match incident

Drug raid in Raiwaqa leads to arrest

No hope of survivors in Nepal bus accident, 55 still missing

Government to expand PSB grant to multiple media outlets

Argentina wins 16th Copa America in 1-0 extra-time

Enhancing agriculture capacity through agri-trade

Namaqumaqua Village grapple with sea level rise

Fiji falls to New Zealand

Axelsen aims for balance before title defense

NUW and Guard Force Fiji reach agreement after year long negotiations

Humanitarian crises possess threats to human rights

Politics shouldn't be a battlefield, says Biden

FCCC applauds changes to e-ticketing system

FLP pays tribute to late Professor Baba

May happy with players performance

Youth admission prevalent at St Giles Hospital

New Zealand set to face Fiji

Open discussions on drug awareness vital

Hamas says it has not left ceasefire talks after Israeli attacks

Discipline will be key for Nasinu Secondary U16

Efficiency key in WAF corporatization

Oceania Hospitals and FCCC sign MOU

Samson, Kumar help India to 42-run win over Zimbabwe

Local partnerships to strengthen disaster resilience

CAFF offers short courses to address community needs

Copa final delayed after ticketless fans rush stadium gates

Stray kids prepare for comeback with London show

Minister condemns unruly behaviour of students

Kenyan police relocated following body parts discovery

Man charged for obtaining money by deception

Shannen Doherty rebels against cancer in final role

Ministry struggles with skilled labour deficit

MSAF appoints new board members

Spain strike late to beat England 2-1 and win Euro 2024

King Charles set for October visit to Australia and Samoa, palace says

Harry styles joins Stevie Nicks for tribute duet

Trump attends Republican convention after assassination attempt

PM confident in achieving constitutional amendments

Fiji falls to Georgia in ninth place playoff

Education leader and former Deputy PM Tupeni Baba passes away

Early release options for inmates explained

We are ready: Tirau

Surge in child cancer cases

Trump Florida case dismissed, VP pick imminent

Plans to conduct national drug survey

Fiji faces re-emergence of plant diseases

Messi hopes Di Maria scores in Copa Final

Alcaraz defeats Djokovic in Wimbledon

Rewa FC back on top

MoH enhances equipment and support

UK supports leadership development for FPF

Police intercept suspected drug lab equipment from British Columbia

Positive mood in camp says Kolinisau

Argentina faces Colombia in Copa America quest

FBI probing Trump rally shooting as assassination attempt

Drug investigation shock

31 families want permanent relocation to Australia

Developing skills to support farmers: Dr. Tukana

Uruguay wins third place at Copa America 2024

Russian wrestler declines Paris Games offer

Prioritizing forest sustainability vital

Another major seizure in Nadi, six in custody

Biden condemns 'sick' Trump shooting, campaign suspends ads

Netanyahu says not certain that Hamas leader killed in strike

Singh urges players to step up

Proper KPI’s needed for sugar industry

PM advocates for local cuisine in tourism sector

Buksh notes more interest from youngsters

1700 boreholes anticipated for the new fiscal year

Nayasi, Nagatalevu and Gavidi joins Ba FC

Lovoni people relays story of suffering

Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free Copa America final

Trump rally erupts in gunfire, former president safe, officials say

American Townsend wins Wimbledon doubles crown alongside Siniakova

Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show

Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief

Growing drug use and trafficking fuel fear

Waterlogging delays solar project in Ovalau

1200 students attend expo in Nadroga Navosa

'I'm not going anywhere,' Biden says as campaign struggles

Final briefing for wheelbarrow race

Players adjusting to new schedule: Kolinisau

Injury scare for Ba FC

England legend hails Beauden Barrett’s ‘one-man Bomb Squad’ effort

Joe Schmidt demands ‘better’ from Wallabies despite series nilling of Wales

‘No excuses’ for ‘disappointing’ Springboks’ loss

Wimbledon triumph eclipses Krejcikova's childhood dream to win French Open

Su'A stands tall as Dragons put Broncos title hopes to sword

Galo scoops Best Player award

Colorado reports three presumptive human bird flu cases, CDC says

Cuvu College downs Ratu Navula

Revitalize rice farming and reduce imports: Sharma

PM acknowledges China’s support

MGM and Nasinu book national quarter-finals spot

TSLS takes over bond monitoring

Fijian hearts will draw more tourist: Vosarogo