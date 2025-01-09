'Wicked,' 'A Complete Unknown' lead Hollywood's SAG award nominees

[Source: Reuters]

Box office smash “Wicked,” the musical prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” topped the list of film nominees unveiled on Wednesday for Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, a key indicator of support for movies heading into the Academy Awards.

“Wicked” earned five nominations, ahead of four for Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

Both films will compete for the SAG honor of best movie cast.

Article continues after advertisement

Their competitors are Golden Globe winner “Emilia Perez,” papal selection drama “Conclave,” and “Anora,” the story of a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.