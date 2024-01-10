Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Set During Conversation

[Source: US Weekly]

Whoopi Goldberg has made it clear she is sensitive about her feet.

The EGOT winner, 68, walked off the set of The View during the Tuesday, January 9, episode after beginning a conversation about foot fetishes.

Goldberg introduced the segment as she talked about an anonymous man who wrote to The Guardian‘s advice column with a question about feet.

“His wife always enjoyed when he gave her a foot massage, until he admitted he had a foot fetish. Now, foot massages are off the table,” she said. “He thinks it’s a little weird that as soon as he revealed that foot massages also gave him pleasure, his wife withdrew.”

Goldberg then asked whether a foot fetish would be a “turnoff” for her cohosts. All of her colleagues immediately chimed in, but Goldberg stayed quiet.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, for one, was on board. “I wish my husband had a foot fetish and wanted to give foot rubs,” she quipped. “It seems like a great problem to have.”

Sunny Hostin agreed, noting that it seems like the couple from the advice column should theoretically be a great match. “Isn’t it great that he has a fetish?” she asked. “If you love foot massages and you happen to be married to a guy with a foot fetish that wants to give massages, it’s like the perfect marriage.”

As the ladies debated the topic, Goldberg kept mum. When Griffin interjected, “You have to entertain your partner’s kink, within reason,” Goldberg simply stood up and walked away.

“Excuse me for a second, keep talking,” the Sister Act star said as she briefly left the stage and handed a card to someone off-camera.

Griffin, 34, quipped, “Whoopi has left the building.”

Joy Behar then explained why she didn’t weigh in on the subject.

”Not to brag, my feet have created foot fetishes out there, so I can’t really respond,” Behar, 81, said. “I feel like I am responsible for a lot of the foot fetishes out there.”

As Goldberg returned to her seat, she placed her hands on her face, letting it be known she was not interested in the discussion.

When Behar asked why she left, Goldberg didn’t hesitate to explain.

“I was so enamored by what you were saying that I felt that I needed to take a breath so I could just get myself together, so I could come back to the table!” she joked. “So, I just got up and walked away and just got myself together!”

Behar then quipped, “This is what my feet do to people.” Goldberg, however, didn’t take the bait, replying, “This is what this conversation does to people. It makes them get up and move.”

Goldberg went on to admit that she’s not particularly interested in feet because of her own appendages. “I don’t care ’cause my feet are huge, and no one wants to touch them,” she said.

Feet were also a hot topic on The View in February 2022 when the hosts discussed whether it’s appropriate to ask guests to remove their shoes when they come to your home.

Goldberg said she disagreed with demanding that guests take off their shoes.

“You can’t tell people what you will or will not do when they’ve invited you to their home,” Goldberg said. “You can say you don’t want to come, but you can’t talk to people like that.”

Behar responded, “Well, not everyone has gorgeous feet, like I have,” as she swung her leg onto the table to show off her bare foot. Hostin, 55, and cohost Sara Haines followed by proudly displaying their feet as well.