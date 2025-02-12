Westminster 'Best in Show' contenders include whippet

[ Source : Reuters ]

A whippet named Bourbon, Mercedes the German shepherd and a shih tzu known as Comet are among the champion dogs advancing to the “Best in Show” competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday.

The dogs took first place in their group competitions on Monday and more winners will be named on Tuesday to move on to vie for the top prize at the prestigious event. In 2024, a miniature poodle was crowned Best in Show.

Comet, the shih tzu, won first place in the toy category, and Neal, a bichon frises, secured the top spot among the non-sporting dogs.

Mercedes, the shepherd, was named champion in the working dog group, while Bourbon took top honors for hounds. All of them have a chance to win Best in Show.