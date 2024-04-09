Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth to release in October, reveals new poster

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

While Jailer boasted of an extensive cast, the TJ Gnanavel directorial Vettaiyan is expected to make an even bigger noise in terms of its cast since it is expected to bring another potent combo which hasn’t been witnessed on screen.

Along with the Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, the film will have Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, among others in key roles along with Amitabh Bachchan in a special role.

While details continue to stay under wraps, makers have now unveiled a new poster announcing that the film will release in October.

Although they haven’t unveiled the exact date, Lyca Productions, on Sunday, took to social media to announce that the film is expected to arrive in theatres in the month of October. Rajinikanth is seen aiming his gun at a target and the announcement caption read, “Kuri vechachu (the target is set).

VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER Get ready to chase down the prey!” The post also tagged the entire cast and crew of the film. Although the role of Rajinikanth is yet to revealed, Vettaiyan promises to feature the superstar in his much-talked about action avatar.

Speaking of the rest of the cast and crew, apart from Rajinikanth playing the lead role, it is yet to be known the kind of roles that Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying in the film.

The film also boasts of three leading ladies which includes Dushara Vijayan along with Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography is handled by S.R. Kathir ISC, whereas Philomin Raj has been roped in as the editor. The rest of the crew includes Kadhirr as the art director, AnbAriv as the action directors, among others.

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by TJ Gnanavel, fans of the actors cannot wait for them to unveil the release date of the upcoming massy entertainer.