US porn star declared unfit for sex crimes trial

US adult film star Ron Jeremy has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial for alleged sex crimes.

Mr Jeremy was indicted on 34 counts of sexual assault – including 12 of rape – over a period of more than 20 years.

A Los Angeles judge said on Tuesday that Mr Jeremy could not face the charges, as he was in a state of “incurable neurocognitive decline”.

The 69-year-old has been in prison since his arrest in 2020. He denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

He was not present for the latest hearing.

Mr Jeremy – whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt – became one of the most prolific performers in the adult film industry during a career that began in the 1970s.

He is believed to have featured in hundreds of titles, and looked to extend his profile in the world of showbiz more widely.

Prosecutors said he attacked 21 women – who ranged in age from 15 to 51 – between the years 1996 and 2019.

The alleged offences took places at bars and nightclubs in the Los Angeles area, and at Mr Jeremy’s home.

He was first charged in 2020. Other allegations emerged, resulting in the indictment issued the following year through a grand jury – a similar tactic to that used against Harvey Weinstein.

Mr Jeremy denied the charges against him.

Court proceedings were suspended last year after Mr Jeremy’s lawyer said his client had not been able to recognise him during a visit to his cell.

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month that Mr Jeremy had “severe dementia”.

Following the judge’s declaration on Tuesday, the same lawyer told the AP news agency: “It is unfortunate due to mental condition he will not go to trial and have the the opportunity to clear his name.”

A hearing on whether to put Mr Jeremy in a state-run hospital was set for next month, AP reported.