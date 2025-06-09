Tyler Perry sued by actor on ‘The Oval’ for sexual assault and harassment

Source: AP News

An actor who worked on the Tyler Perry-created TV drama “The Oval” has filed a lawsuit alleging Perry leveraged his industry power to repeatedly sexually assault and harass him while keeping him quiet.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by actor Derek Dixon, who appeared on 85 episodes of the BET series, seeks at least $260 million in damages.

“Mr. Perry took his success and power and used his considerable influence in the entertainment industry to create a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic with Mr. Dixon — initially promising him career advancement and creative opportunities, such as producing his pilot and casting him in his show, only to subject him to escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation,” the lawsuit says.

Article continues after advertisement

The lawsuit was filed Friday and first reported Tuesday by TMZ.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.