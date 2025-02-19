Timothee Chalamet channels Bob Dylan with warning about cult-like figures

[ Source : Reuters ]

Timothee Chalamet learned from his roles as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown” and Paul Atreides in “Dune” that cult-like figures should be approached with caution,

The Oscar-nominated actor said at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

“It’s in the nature of his music, the warnings against cult-like figures,” Chalamet told journalists when asked what he learned from the U.S. singer-songwriter about how to deal with the current state of the world.

“My interpretation is just be wary of any saviour-like figures,” said Chalamet, whose Dylan biopic was being shown in the festival’s non-competition Special section.

“That’s honestly the warning in Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’, which was written in the same period in American history,” added Chalamet.

“Granted, Frank Herbert was on the West Coast, probably doing acid at a typewriter, and Bob Dylan was on the East Coast, but the messaging was still similar,” Chalamet said.

The 29-year-old actor starred in both parts of Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune”, based on author Herbert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name.