Tiger Shroff calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar ‘original action hero’

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024.

The third track of the movie titled ‘Wallah Habibi’ was released recently and introduced two female protagonists from the movie Manushi Chhillar & Alaya F. In a recent event, Akshay and Tiger spoke about the action entertainer.

At the India Today Conclave 2024 in New Delhi, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff attended the Bade Miyan vs Chote Miyan: Double Dose of an Action Ride session to talk about their film. At the session, Akshay said that it was a no-brainer for him to opt for this film. He said, “It was a no-brainer. When I got the script, the first thing written was ‘action and comedy’. Both are such genres that I love. I felt like saying yes even without reading the script, but I read the script and it was even more fun. It is a complete popcorn-binging film. It’s a lot of fun because, after a long time, I am getting to do action and that too with a lovely co-star like Tiger Shroff.”

Tiger Shroff added, “The most special thing was to work with the original action hero, our very own Tom Cruise, Mr Akshay Kumar. I have grown up idolizing him and now actually sharing the screen with him, I am very grateful. I have learnt a lot from him and there’s a lot to learn from him. I got to see him up close and personal, got to spend a lot of time with him on and off the screen. I used to think I wake up early. I generally wake up at 6 or 6:30 am but sir wakes up at 4:30 am. I used to get wake-up calls from him and we used to do our exercise together before the shoot.”

Akshay further said, “Throughout the film, we tried to do our stunts. Minimal VFX has been used and the locations are also real. We have shot in Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Scotland, Glasgow and the UK. In this film, I have tried to raise the bar and in real life, he (Tiger Shroff) has raised the roof. I got to learn a lot from him and he is very professional. I have seen him doing warm-up, and stretching before doing every stunt. He has a long way to go.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, music by Zee Music.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar.