Entertainment

The Rolling Stones set to announce new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

Reuters

September 6, 2023 11:26 am

[Source: Reuters]

The Rolling Stones are set to announce “Hackney Diamonds”, their first album of original music for 18 years.

The band, who formed more than six decades ago, heralded a “new album, new music, new era,” on X, formerly Twitter, with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the surviving core of the band – will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in Hackney, east London, streamed online at 1330 GMT, according to a skit featuring the U.S. chat show host answering a call on the “Stones Phone”.

Article continues after advertisement

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band’s biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, “Angry”, have also been posted on a website called “don’tgetangrywithme.com”.

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

FijiFirst MPs to return parliamentary grants

Flying Fijians in France: 06/9/23

Flying Fijians videos: 06/9/23

Ministry notes increase in dairy product imports

Vanuavatu Primary School roll continues to drop

Fiji's masterplan in its 5th phase

Government provides $10,000 to WOWS Kids Fiji

Civil servants urged to simplify rules and procedures

Vuvale Partnership to be reviewed

Indonesia reaffirms its commitment

Two youths in custody for Vatuwaqa robbery

Fiji more dangerous now than before: Gatland

Faith moves mountains for Maqala

Radovu signs with Cowboys Academy

Fiji ready for semi-final encounter

The leading storylines ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France

Curry set to start in England's World Cup opener against Argentina

Snubbed Wallaby Hooper keeping fit in hope of World Cup chance

The Rolling Stones set to announce new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

Trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania

England being written off too soon, says Borthwick

Harrowing migrant drama puts spotlight on Europe border cruelty

Venice to start charging visitors entry fee next year

Schools in France send dozens of Muslim girls home for wearing abayas

CEO of Australia’s embattled Qantas steps down early

FCDCL notes increase in milk production

Eiffel Tower wallpaper a reminder for Ikanivere

Best tournament ever: Gilpin

FICAC Commissioner resigns

Council warns construction companies and spare parts dealers

Torrential rain follows summer wildfires in Greece, one dead

Japan tests good prep for World XV

Fiji expects fast Solomon Islands outfit

Government invests in postal operations annually

Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name assistant as replacement

Australian Counselling Association team in the country

United States, Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals

Strong tourism sector performance in August: RBF

Gauff routs Ostapenko to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

Education is responsibility of community: Radrodro

Move beyond comfort zone: Saukuru to ministry staff

Flying Fijians in France: 05/9/23

Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim

Fiji has tremendous threat: Monye

World Rugby confident of good outing

Ruling not ready; moved to Thursday

Comprehensive study of sugar industry required: Karan

Thousands march in North Macedonia over claims cancer hospital staff stole drugs meant for patients

TAF announces new board appointment

Fiji women fall in singles semi-finals

Nadi witnesses uptick in new businesses

Two losses for Fiji in qualifier

Sayed-Khaiyum, Prasad squabble over parliamentary allowances

Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters

‘Wrong number’ couple fight India deportation

Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer

Qantas boss exits early amid mounting scandals

Metallica postpones Arizona concert after James Hetfield tests positive for COVID-19

Ukraine says it retakes more ground as Zelenskiy visits front lines

Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap

Understand your role, Speaker tells MPs

Best Fijian team ever says ‘Rocket man’

Family shares Kuruvoli’s comeback from injury

Consultation on Lautoka foreshore development starts

Coalition government dedicated to driving economic growth

SCF launches CIRO project

Fiji’s capacity in public health programmes to be strengthened

10 traders under spotlight

Nigerian court remands dozens in prison over alleged gay wedding

Court extends bail for Sayed-Khaiyum

Pleasant surprise for Lutuiwasa

Women entrepreneurs defy all odds

Kim to meet Putin as Russia seeks closer military ties with North Korea

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Inflation may increase: RBF

Ministry to establish Sandalwood Growers Association

Government committed to rural and maritime development: Ditoka

Three dead and three missing after torrential rain

Accusers in Japanese boy band producer’s sex abuse scandal hope for company apology and compensation

Ratu stepped in for Tagitagivalu after parents passing

Biden disappointed Xi will not attend G20 summit

All Blacks ready for hostile reception at Stade de France

Brazil drop Manchester United winger after abuse allegations

Fiji Baseball begins MoU initiation with Nihon University

Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov dismissed

Exploitation of minors exposed in August statistics

No case to answer ruling today

Nasinu duo makes trainer happy

Technical officers to support MoH’s asset management

Women’s table tennis duo bag win

No forced relocation should happen in Fiji

Jordie Barrett in doubt for World Cup opener after injury

U.S. aiming for record sixth title as World Cup enters knockout phase

Calls for France to drop Chalureau over racism controversy

Dairy farmers raise concerns

Ratsun Apartment Hotel injects $1.1m into new rooms

India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup

Australia- Fiji relationship signifies strong bonds

Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach U.S. Open quarters

Wallabies scrumhalf surprise Fines-Leleiwasa eyes World Cup chance

Update on the Review of Fiji’s 4th Trade Policy at the World Trade Organization

New police recruits to assist in policing

Australia ready to match powerful Georgian forward game

Scotland undaunted by Springbok challenge

Italy already singing as they arrive for World Cup

France has learned from Champions League fiasco ahead of World Cup-minister

More than half of Australians oppose Indigenous panel in constitution, poll shows

Byrne, Baber are proud coaches

‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records

India steps up coal use to stop outages triggered by unusually dry weather

34 players named for Netball extended squad

MoH looks at innovative backups to address weak electrical network

Flying Fijians in France: 03/09/23

Five DFPL games set for this weekend

Boys charged with the rape of their niece

Ministry to provide status reports during Education Summit

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to share screen

Stray animals a concern on Lakeba Island

Claims of an extra-marital affair within Cabinet dismissed

Fiji ratifies the Status of Forces Agreement with France

Russian drone attack hits Danube port infrastructure, Ukraine says

Sam names extended squad for OFC Futsal Nations Cup

Farrell reveals fundamental aspect of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup mindset

Ostapenko dumps defending champion Swiatek out of US Open

Cabinet endorses the Higher Salaries Commission Bill

United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

Madrid residents told to stay at home as torrential rain sweeps across Spain

Djokovic enjoys drama-free win to reach US Open quarters

Streamlined SOPs for town and country planning department

Beyoncé shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles

Child labour at 'critical moment' as more pushed into work: ILO

Labasa Town bypass road a matter of urgency: Rabuka

No one is a stranger now: Mayanavanua

Vanuatu parliament to elect new prime minister after court appeal dismissed

Former sprint queen calls for more international exposure

Need to bolster operational research capacity

Agriculture Ministry to assist dairy farmers

Fiji Hockey finds silver lining in venue struggles

Israeli-Iranian movie filmed undercover to avoid suspicion

Evaluation of labour mobility schemes is vital: Singh

Cybercrimes cannot be avoided: SSP Seru

Biden says he's disappointed that Xi will not attend G20 summit

Conference welcomes government’s assistance

The Nun II Struggles to get screens as theatres prefer to allot almost all shows to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Implementation of FNPF deductions for PALM workers key: Singh

As Typhoon Haikui barrels into Taiwan, thousands are evacuated

Kajol receives an award for her performance in the web series

FNU seminar aspires to form key partnerships

First live evacuation drill for Naqali village

Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to 'sleep'

Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud

Eighty years on, Italian victims of Nazi crimes finally to get compensation

$28m owed in unpaid bills: WAF

Rural-urban drift an issue in the Lau group

Initiative helps mum watch son at RWC

FNU TVET targets school drop-outs, unemployed youths

Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Possible increase in Skipper Cup teams

Marketing an issue for Lomati Kava farmers

Religious leaders urged to lead environmental campaign

Discipline key for Fiji U23

Arsenal score twice in stoppage time to sink Man Utd

Fiji Volleyball on course with Pacific Games prep

Quarter-finals set at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Grant to ICT Business Programme framework endorsed

Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool ease past Villa

Classification confirmed for teams placed 9-32 at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Preliminary final matches confirmed

Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki ready for clash of generations at US Open

Chew attends Pacific Islands police chiefs’ conference

Edouard double fires Palace to 3-2 win over Wolves

Canada clinch direct spot to 2024 Olympics

USA qualify directly for 2024 Olympics

Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al-Nassr win

Government clarifies review of Surfing Act

Fiji to face Solomons in semi-final

Kris sent off as Sharks overcome Raiders

Qaranivalu hopes for Drua contract next season

Lautoka beats Suva in top of table clash

Armani stages star-studded fashion spectacle in Venice

Ministry to help curb NCDs

Johannesburg fire: Hijacks and death traps in a crumbling South African city centre

FNU prioritizes TVET programs

Foran scores three as Titans edge gallant Bulldogs

State Lands Amendment Bill to be tabled in parliament

Nalumisa launches trial SOP initiative

Fierce competition in House Bowls competition

Kamal honours father’s love and sacrifice

Ukraine tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky named suspect in fraud probe

Catarogo double seals win for Tailevu Naitasiri

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago

Emotional Tony Leung wins lifetime award at Venice

With DeSantis absent, Biden surveys storm damage in Florida

Star-struck Coco Gauff uses Justin Bieber as motivation for comeback win

Australia government to introduce bill barring 'wage theft' on Monday

Namosi to challenge Nadroga for Farebrother Trophy

Steer clear of materialistic lifestyle: PM

Baraki credits teammates in U19 basketball win

Major turnout in hockey trials

Vanuatu secure semi-final place at OFC Olympic Qualifier