The first song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is titled ‘Zinda Banda'

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The much-awaited film Jawan has generated tremendous hype among the moviegoers, industry and trade.

It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and after the blockbuster success of his last film Pathaan (2023), the hype for the action entertainer had gone up by many notches.

But the excitement went through the roof after the teaser was unveiled last week.

And now, fans are excited to see the trailer as well as the songs of the film before it releases on September 7.

Bollywood Hungama has stumbled upon an interesting update. A source told us, “Before the trailer, the makers of Jawan will launch a song. It’s titled ‘Zinda Banda’ and it’s a catchy track. It features Shah Rukh Khan and is shot on a grand scale. The makers are confident that the grandeur of the track will leave viewers astonished. At the same time, they believe that the audio of ‘Zinda Banda’ will also catch on as it is well-tuned by reputed composer Anirudh Ravichander.” Interestingly, Jawan also marks Anirudh’s first Hindi film album.

When asked when the song will be out, the source replied, “The makers haven’t locked a date yet, but it is expected to be launched in the first week of August. The trailer has also been cut but that will be unveiled close to the release.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Deepika Padukone features in a special appearance. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay, too, will be seen in the film in cameos. Jawan is directed by Atlee and will also release in Tamil and Telugu.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will have one more release this year after Jawan, that is, Dunki. In other words, SRK will have as many as three releases in 2023. Dunki is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.