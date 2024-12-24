Taylor Swift gifts children’s hospital patient some twinning fashion

Taylor Swift appears to be in a giving mood this holiday season, this time for a special girl she met during a visit to Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The superstar singer visited the hospital earlier this month, just days after she played the final show of her Eras Tour, where she met and spent time with some of the young patients, as seen in footage later posted to social media.

One of the videos shared by a patient, who goes by the name of Naya Jade on her TikTok page, gained widespread attention after Jade complimented Swift’s outfit, describing it as “tea.”

On Sunday, Swift appears to have made Jade’s day, too.

In another video posted to Jade’s TikTok page, she’s seen in her hospital bed excitedly unwrapping several gift boxes sent to her by Swift herself. She unwrapped the gifts to find that Swift sent her the same plaid Miu Miu jacket and skirt set that she wore during her visit, and which Jade admired.

Swift was seen in several other videos earlier this month visiting with the young patients at the hospital, spending time at their bedsides and signing copies of her commemorative Eras Tour book.

At the time, Jade posted a video with Swift dancing to “Bad Blood” in their hospital room. The video has so far been viewed nearly 15 million times.