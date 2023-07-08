Taneja gets injured while performing stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Arjit Taneja, who is known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, is not the one who would slow down because of injuries or pain.

The actor, who was shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is in its 13th season, ended up getting injured during a high-performance task. Despite the same, it doesn’t seem like this is stopped the actor, as he continued to shoot.

Arjit was shooting when he got injured near his eye. However, he did not let the injury stop him. This is the second time that he has got injured during the shoot of this show. Meanwhile, seems like the actor has been bonding with the rest of the contestants on the show. He has been posting pictures on social media with them. In the past, the actor had revealed that he would leaving no stone unturned in prepping himself for the tasks. Even before the shoot, he had started working out daily, and especially included exercises that would help him in the show.

In the past, Arjit Taneja had opened up about joining the reality show saying, “I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is such a prestigious show. I have always been a big fan of the show, and I can’t believe I’m actually going to be on it. Winning this season means everything to me, and I am willing to put in all the effort and hard work it takes to achieve my goal.”

Furthermore talking about his fitness regime, the actor had added, “I am lucky to have trainers who understand my vision of fitness and are helping me get into my best shape. Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth have always been my role models, and I am trying to learn as much as I can from their fitness journeys. I am excited to be in this phase of transformation and am ready to give it my all. Cheat days are out of the question for me; that’s how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 matters to me. I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar.”