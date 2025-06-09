Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Draws Backlash for Lingerie Publicity Stunt at the Hollywood Sign That Was 'Not Authorized'

January 27, 2026 5:31 pm

Sydney Sweeney’s latest publicity move could have her in hot water.

TMZ reported on Jan. 26 that the Euphoria actress, 28, pulled a promotional stunt for what is believed to be her upcoming lingerie brand at the iconic Hollywood Sign located in Los Angeles.

A video obtained by the outlet shows the Christy Martin star, outfitted in black, climbing up a portion of the California landmark at night and decorating it with bras strung together.

She was accompanied by a crew of people.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, said the organization “did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”

Nissen added that the production was “not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.”

“Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so,” added Nissen.

According to TMZ, Sweeney did get a permit from FilmLA.

The outlet also did not receive an answer on whether the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce plans to file a police report for trespassing and vandalism.

A rep for Sweeney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last summer, Sweeney came under fire for her American Eagle jeans campaign after critics claimed it to be racially charged and hinted at genetic superiority by using the word “jeans” as a play on “genes.”

Months after the ad’s release in July, Sweeney broke her silence around the matter in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” she said. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.”

The Emmy-nominated actress also said she’s someone who “leads with kindness,” and that addressing the campaign backlash was about clarifying her stance and dispelling negativity.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness,” she explained.

“In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.”

When the ad campaign first came out and was met with controversial feedback, American Eagle backed their message.

In an Aug. 1 Instagram post, the brand wrote, “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

