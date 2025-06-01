Stranger Things final season dates revealed

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

Netflix has confirmed that the final season of Stranger Things will be released in three parts: volume 1 on November 26, volume 2 on Christmas Day, and the finale on New Year’s Eve. The announcement came during the 2025 Tudum live event, where Lady Gaga also performed and was revealed as a new cast member in Wednesday season 2.

Fans have waited since 2022, with delays due to the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes. Cast members including Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard reunited onstage, while Millie Bobby Brown and others joined via video.

Season 5 completed filming in December 2024. Linda Hamilton joins the cast, alongside returning stars like Winona Ryder and David Harbour. The Duffer Brothers shared that they filmed over 650 hours of footage.

They described the final season as “eight blockbuster movies” and said the production was deeply emotional, marking the end of a nearly ten-year journey with the show.

