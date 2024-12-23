‘Stranger Things 5’ has wrapped

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since viewers were first introduced to the mysterious and intriguingly retro show “Stranger Things,” and even harder to believe that it’s soon all coming to an end.

Some of the cast and crew of the megahit Netflix series announced on Friday that this week marked the wrap on production of Season 5 of the show, set to debut sometime next year.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on “Stranger Things” and was the first to experience the nefarious “Upside Down” in Hawkins, Indiana back in Season 1, wrote a tribute on Instagram.

Among Schnapp’s list were nods to “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers, who he said taught him “the creative process takes time and it’s okay to be meticulous about creating perfect moments.”

On his own Instagram, co-creator Ross Duffer wrote about how they’ve “been telling this story for nearly a decade now. Many of our cast members joined us when they were kids, just ten or eleven years old. It wasn’t just a show for them—it was a defining part of their childhood. They’ve grown up before our eyes, becoming more than actors—they’ve become family.”

Another cast member to mark the moment on social media was Finn Wolfhard, who plays Will’s best friend Mike Wheeler on the show. Sharing a photo of himself with his castmates as youngsters from the first season, Wolfhard wrote that he’s “still in shock” about his work on the final season coming to an end.

Schnapp ended his tribute with a heartfelt note of gratitude, writing, “‘Stranger Things’ was more than a job; it was a lifelong dream. A dream made reality thanks to the Duffers. Thank you for taking a chance on me when I was just a 10 year old kid and entrusting me with something so important to you both. Together, this cast + crew has built something so very special, and I couldn’t be any more excited for the world to see the final chapter. Stranger Things is a never ending story for me – it’s in my heart forever.”