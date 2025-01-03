Stormzy banned from driving for using mobile phone

A judge criticised criticised Stormzy's "dangerous and irresponsible" actions behind the wheel. [Source: AP Photo]

Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months after an undercover police officer caught him using a phone behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce in west London.

The rapper, named Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, 31, pleaded guilty via a letter to driving the Rolls-Royce Wraith while using his device in west Kensington on the afternoon of March 7.

The undercover officer knocked on his “tinted” passenger window and said “get rid of your tints and get off your phone”, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Previously, Owuo admitted driving a Lamborghini Urus, which had front windows illegally tinted to only four per cent light transmission, violating the 70 per cent requirement.

The vehicle’s use was dangerous and put “vulnerable road users at risk”, prosecutor Alice Holloway said on Thursday.

Owuo was stopped by officers on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, on October 17, 2023, having previously been warned about the windows.

District judge Andrew Sweet banned the rapper, who was not present in court, from driving for nine months and fined him Stg2010 ($A4000).

He said Owuo’s driving record was “not good” and criticised his “dangerous and irresponsible” actions.

Owuo’s lawyer, Peter Csemiczky, said Owuo accepted responsibility and apologised.

He said the rapper had removed the tints.