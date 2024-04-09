Sparks fly as Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum lead a rom-com

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum collaborate for a comedy-drama Fly Me to the Moon where they take you on a fun-filled trip to the moon!

The first look photos and trailer were unveiled on April 8, 2024. Fly Me to the Moon is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. The film will finally put to rest to the question – Did the USA fake the moon landing?

An Apple Original Films, directed by Greg Berlanti, it features Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Fly Me To The Moon in Indian cinemas on 12, July 2024.