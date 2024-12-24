Siddharth Anand takes over directorial rein of SRK's king

A while back, the industry was abuzz with the announcement of the highly anticipated film King, which will feature none other than Shah Rukh Khan sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. While since the announcement there have been no real updates on the progress of the film, Bollywood Hungama has managed to get the inside scoop.

In fact, none other than Siddharth Anand, who in the recent past has given us hits like War, Pathaan, and Fighter, will be directing King, the script for which has been written by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Jaane Jaan fame.

Produced by two industry giants, viz. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix, King marks a unique partnership between the actor and director, as they join forces not only in front of the camera but also behind it. The script, penned by the talented Sujoy Ghosh, is set to bring a gripping narrative to life, blending emotion and high-octane action. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, audiences can expect an immersive cinematic experience, with stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Article continues after advertisement

True to Siddharth Anand’s reputation for delivering grand spectacles, King will be shot across multiple international locations. The filmmakers are sparing no effort in planning some of the biggest action sequences ever seen in Hindi cinema, aiming to set a new benchmark in the genre.

The makers have already locked in the production schedule, with filming set to commence by late February or early March 2025. This extended timeline ensures meticulous pre-production work, allowing for seamless execution of the film’s ambitious vision. King is slated for a mid-2026 release, giving the project ample time for post-production to achieve perfection.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s towering presence is enough to generate massive buzz, all eyes are also on Suhana Khan, who is set to take on her first major project alongside her superstar father. This debut marks a significant step in Suhana’s budding acting career, and fans are eager to witness the father-daughter duo’s on-screen chemistry.

With a stellar track record of delivering blockbusters, Siddharth Anand’s association with King further elevates expectations. Known for crafting visually stunning narratives with a strong emotional core, Anand’s directorial touch is set to bring the best out of the Khan duo, making King one of the most awaited films of the decade.

As the countdown begins for the commencement of filming, King is already shaping up to be a cinematic event of epic proportions. With Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma, Suhana Khan’s promising debut, Sujoy Ghosh’s storytelling prowess, and Siddharth Anand’s visionary direction, this film is poised to leave an indelible mark on Indian cinema.