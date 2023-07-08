Shraddha Kapoor to play female lead in Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Shraddha Kapoor has been signed to play the female lead in Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Chandu Champion.

A source close to the development has confirmed that Shraddha has signed the film. Earlier, a source had told us, “Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are scouting for a leading lady, and they are keen on Shraddha Kapoor playing the role.

The actress is excited about the project too. As of now, she is the lead in the race. Currently, Sajid and Shraddha are in talks and working out the modalities.”

Interestingly, the upcoming film will be Kartik and Shraddha’s first on-screen collaboration. The duo recently shared the screen space for Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Kartik played a cameo. Besides Chandu Champion, Shraddha has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Stree 2.

Coming back to Chandu Champion, the film is slated to release on June 14, 2024. It will be a sports biopic on Murlikant Petkar. For the unversed, Murlikant Petkar had achieved significant milestones, winning a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and the Paralympics in Germany in 1972. The untitled project caught Sushant Singh Rajput’s attention in 2016 when he was deeply moved by the story’s narration.