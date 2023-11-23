Shefali Shah misses Best Actress title, Karla Souza emerges victorious

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Shefali Shah, renowned Indian actress, attended the International Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in the second season of the Netflix series, Delhi Crime.

The ceremony, held in New York City, witnessed stiff competition in the category, with nominees including Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren and Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too.

However, it was Mexican actor Karla Souza who claimed the coveted International Emmy in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her outstanding portrayal in the series La Caida. The official social media handle of the International Emmy Awards announced the victory, stating, “The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to “Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive]” produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon.”

Shefali Shah’s nomination marked a momentous occasion, representing India at the global platform. Her acclaimed performance in Delhi Crime, a series that intricately explored the complexities of the investigation following the heinous Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi, had garnered widespread praise for its gripping narrative and the compelling performances of its cast.

The first season of Delhi Crime had previously secured an International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, making it a landmark achievement for Indian content on the international stage. Despite Shefali Shah not clinching the award this time, her nomination reinforced the growing recognition and appreciation for Indian talent in the global entertainment industry.