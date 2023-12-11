Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal, star of several landmark films including “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” has died, according to his son, Patrick, who posted the news to social media. He was reportedly 82.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Friday.

He added: “My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ryan O’Neal.

Ryan O’Neal’s breakout role came in 1964 on the nighttime soap opera “Peyton Place.”