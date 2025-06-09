'Robbing me': Morgan Freeman slams AI voice replicas

Morgan Freeman. [Photo Credit: AAP]

Morgan Freeman has been taking legal action against those replicating his voice without permission.

The 88-year-old actor is known for his distinctive deep tone and he is less than impressed by artificial intelligence technology that has been cloning his speech without permission, accusing those behind such ventures of “robbing” him.

He told The Guardian newspaper: “I’m a little PO’d, you know.

“I’m like any other actor: Don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it, and I get paid for doing stuff like that, so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

The Shawshank Redemption star suggested his legal representatives have been taking action against “many” imitators.

He added: “Well, I tell you, my lawyers have been very, very busy.”

The actor worked hard to maximise the quality of his voice when he was at college under the guidance of a tutor named Robert Whitman.

He said: “If you’re going to speak, speak distinctly, hit your final consonants, and do exercises to lower your voice.

“Most people’s voices are higher than they would be normally if they knew how to relax it. He taught that sort of thing.”

Freeman also condemned Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated performer who sparked controversy last month following reports talent agencies were considering signing her up as a client.

He said: “Nobody likes her because she’s not real and that takes the part of a real person, so it’s not going to work out very well in the movies or in television.

“The union’s job is to keep actors acting, so there’s going to be that conflict.”

