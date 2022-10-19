Rediscover friendship as three friends take up an impossible mission of climbing the EVEREST

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

With films like 102 Not Out, Goodbye, and many such emotional stories of senior citizens comes another story from none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Uunchai is about four inseparable friends i.e. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa who love to celebrate life.

But one of them has only one unfulfilled wish, to climb Mount Everest.

His sudden demise inspires them to take up an impossible mission – to climb one of the largest mountains in the world.

The trailer of Uunchai kicks off by showcasing the fun life of Amitabh Bachchan aka Amit Srivastava, Danny Denzongpa as Bhupen, Boman Irani as Javed Siddiqui, and Anupam Kher as Om Sharma as they party, dance, and laugh together.

But Bhupen’s sudden demise leaves them heartbroken and his only wish was to climb the Moun Everest. They decide to fulfill their wish by climbing Mount Everest.

Three 60-plus friends realize that they require a lot more than just dedication and hard work to handle the drastic and challenging weather conditions of the Himalayas.

With Parineeti Chopra as their trekking guide and with friends as their biggest inspiration, the three men prepare themselves to face every adversity together.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. While Rajshri is known for its family-oriented and romantic dramas, this is a rarely explored genre by the production house.

Starring Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali in key roles too. It is slated to release on November 11.