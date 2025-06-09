Redford family challenges AI tributes after actor’s death

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Robert Redford’s daughter Amy says AI creations of her father are not making her family’s grieving process any easier.

“There have been multiple AI versions of funerals, tributes, and quotes from members of my family that are fabrications,” she wrote in a Wednesday post on social media. “Renderings of my dad who clearly has no say, and depictions of my family that do not represent anyone in a positive light that are extra challenging during a difficult time.”

She explained that, just two months after the All the President’s Men actor’s death, those who were closest to the Oscar winner are still in mourning.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have not had a public funeral, we are working out our plans for a memorial in the future,” Amy said. “Every family should have the ability to mourn, represent the person they lost, and pay homage in a way that fits their values and family culture best.”

Amy also noted that she doesn’t think all of the technology is bad.

“AI isn’t going anywhere. My hope is to keep AI in the land of transparent usage where it belongs,” she wrote. “There are many elements that were created with good intent. I simply ask, what if this was you? Let that be your guidepost.”

“It’s clear that he meant so much to so many,” Amy wrote, “and I know that my family is humbled by the outpouring of stories and tributes from all corners of the globe.”

Redford, 89, died Sept. 16, publicist Cindy Berger confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” Berger said. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

The actor, director, and founder of the Sundance Film Festival is survived by two daughters, Amy and Shauna, and wife Sibylle Szaggars, as well as grandchildren.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.