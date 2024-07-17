Ranveer Singh's Rs. 5.59 Crore Rolex Outshines His Sabyasachi Kurta

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ranveer Singh’s approach to royalty at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding offered stunning flamboyance. Known for his fashion choices and infectious energy, Singh managed to strike a perfect balance between tradition and personal style.

His attire exuded an air of regality, hinting at the grandeur of the occasion. However, it was far from a conventional display. The details revealed a unique perspective – a Sabyasachi Mukherjee multicolour kurta with colourful stripes that hinted at his vibrant personality. The ensemble was further accentuated by a stylish ponytail, a neatly trimmed beard, and a pair of cool shades. Taking to social media, Singh shared a glimpse of his regal look with a simple caption of rainbow and sparkles.

However, the captivating Rolex Daytona Rainbow on Ranveer Singh’s wrist captured our attention. The Rolex Daytona Rainbow (reference 116595RBOW-0002) was first unveiled in 2018. The vibrant timepiece exudes an aura of luxury and audacious style.

The bezel, a true showstopper, features 36 baguette-cut sapphires, each boasting a unique shade in the rainbow spectrum. This kaleidoscope of colour extends to the case, lugs, and crown guard, adorned with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds. The artistry continues on the dial, where 11 baguette-cut sapphire hour markers dance alongside a surface paved with even more tiny diamonds.

The chronograph counters, a signature feature of the Daytona, are crafted from pink Gold Crystals, a testament to Rolex’s dedication to pushing boundaries. The central part of the bracelet joins the symphony of sparkle, also set with dazzling diamonds. For those seeking a touch less flamboyance, Rolex offered two earlier versions in 2012: the 116598RBOW in yellow gold and the 116599RBOW in white gold. However, their production was limited, making the Rainbow Daytona a true collector’s dream, regardless of its iteration. As per Chrono24, the watch retails at $670,000 (Rs. 5.59 crore).