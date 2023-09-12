Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander team up for action-thriller

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Following the mammoth success of his latest film Jailer, Rajinikanth has signed his next project.

Teaming up with Vikram and Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the duo will be uniting for an action-thriller, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. It will also mark the reunion of the superstar with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who also created the soundtrack for Jailer.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of his action flick Leo in October 2023. It stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt among others. It is speculated to be in the same universe as Lokesh’s previous outings, Kaithi and Vikram. Leo also marks the second collaboration between Vijay and the director after Master.

Article continues after advertisement

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander recently composed music for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan which was released in theatres on September 7, 2023.