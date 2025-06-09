Parks and Recreation creator Schur rules out reboot plans

Source: Entertainment Weekly

It’s been a decade since Mike Schur bid farewell to the town of Pawnee as Parks and Recreation ended its seven-season run in 2015, and the prolific show creator stands firm in his decision not to revisit it.

The beloved sitcom starring Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, and more, followed the quirky exploits of a dysfunctional, small-town American parks and recreation department. Aside from a reunion special conducted in 2020 over Zoom per peak pandemic guidelines, no formal plans have aligned for a Parks reboot, spinoff, or sequel series. And Schur would like fans to know, he still has no plans for any.

“That show had a very specific argument to make about government at a very specific moment in time, the Obama era,” Schur told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview discussing the second season of his Netflix series A Man on the Inside.

Schur decisively added, “We left nothing unsaid.”

The Good Place creator shared a similar sentiment while speaking with Entertainment Weekly after the 2020 reunion.

“Even as the reboot craze and the reunion craze struck and those things were floating around in the ether, I still was like, ‘I don’t think so. I don’t see why,'” Schur said at the time. “Amy and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make, and we felt like we made the point, and then we ended the show and we moved on.”

Ansari told EW in September that he’d love to reunite with his costars from the beloved sitcom. “I would love to spend time with anybody from Parks — even if the show was terrible, and we just got a decent-enough check, but we got to spend time together,” he said.

Parks costar Adam Scott also told EW in July that if reboot fever were to strike, Jim O’Heir’s Jerry (“because when we left the show, he was mayor, still, of Pawnee”) and Ansari’s Tom (“I think also Tom would be a good one to check in with, find out what’s going on with Tom”) would make the best candidates for protagonists.

In 2022, Poehler said she’s “always standing by” for a reboot: “Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down.”

Earlier this year, Rashida Jones echoed her onscreen bestie by saying she’s “ready anytime” for more Parks. “Oh man, I hope sometime soon,” Jones said. “I know Mike Schur was like, ‘There has to be a reason for us to do it. We can’t just do it’…. But I would love that.”

