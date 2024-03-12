Oprah Winfrey to host primetime special about weight loss medications

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Oprah Winfrey may have stepped away from Weight Watchers, but she’s not staying out of the conversation about weight.

The mogul will host “a sit-down conversation around the radical impact of prescription weight loss medications” in “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” scheduled to air on ABC on March 18 and the next day on Hulu.

The special will take place in front of a live audience with medical experts to explore “prevailing questions and concerns surrounding the impact on our health care, economy, lifestyle and culture,” a press release for the event states.

“It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity,” Winfrey said in the announcement. “This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.”

In October, Winfrey hosted her Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight” and talked about sharing her weight journey over the years.

“My highest weight was 237 pounds,” she said. “I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, expressed excitement about the project.

“I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives.”