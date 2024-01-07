No way back after Prince Andrew's nightmare new year

[Source: BBC]

For Prince Andrew, it’s been a terrible 2024 so far. Awful headlines, being reported to the police, demands for him to lose his Windsor home.

That’s just this week.

At Christmas he was basking in the glow of the Royal Family, appearing before the public after a Sandringham church service. Back in the fold.

Article continues after advertisement

But a few days later he was appearing in the much harsher light of US court documents about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Much of the information in the unsealed court papers was already known – but once again it raises the long, embarrassing shadow of his involvement in the circle of the disgraced financier. What was he doing with these people?

It’s more than four years since Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties. But if anything he now seems further away than ever from any prospect of rehabilitation and a return to public life.

“This underscores the fact that this hasn’t gone away despite the new reign and will continue to tarnish this generation of the royals,” says Anna Whitelock, professor of the history of the modern monarchy at City, University of London.