Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Show

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Brace yourselves for a laughter riot — The Great Indian Kapil Show is back for Season 3 on Netflix starting June 21, and this time, it’s bringing double the dhamaka!

In a surprise move that has fans buzzing, Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to the show, reclaiming his spot alongside Archana Puran Singh in what’s now being called a two-judge comedy court.

Netflix and Kapil Sharma had teased fans earlier this month with the tagline “Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar” — and true to their word, they’ve expanded the comedy parivaar by bringing back the one and only Sidhu Paaji. The twist? Not only will Sidhu’s signature shayari and booming laugh be back, but fans — dubbed “Superfans” — will also be part of the show, joining Kapil and the team on stage for their moment in the spotlight.

Article continues after advertisement

Kapil Sharma shared his excitement about Sidhu’s return, saying, “Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar (we promised that we will expand our family) and I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules (jokes), the shayaris (poetry) and masti (fun). The mahaul (atmosphere) is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gayein hain triple!!!”

Speaking on his much-awaited comeback, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I’m delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide. A smile doesn’t cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of god’s goodwill to bring happiness to mankind – honoured to be part of it again.”

And in his trademark poetic style, Sidhu Paaji added: “Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, Guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, Mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai (Guru, together we’ve decorated this home again. The bygone era has returned! I didn’t just arrive here again by chance — the love of the people pulled me back)!”

The new season also marks the return of comedy legends Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, all set to reunite with Kapil Sharma and bring unstoppable energy to the stage.

With punchlines, shayari, playful banter, and the iconic ‘Tussi chaaa gaye guru’, The Great Indian Kapil Show is all geared up to stream from June 21, only on Netflix. Don’t miss this laughter-loaded comeback!

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.