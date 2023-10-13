Mary Lou Retton’s ‘DWTS’ partner shares update on her health

[Source: CNN]

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber says his former dance partner, retired Olympian Mary Lou Retton, is “fighting” for her health.

Earlier this week, Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelly posted on Instagram that her mother is is “fighting for her life” because of “a very rare form of pneumonia.”

Kelly asked for prayers and donations to offset her mother’s medical bills in the post.

Farber, who partnered with Retton during Season 27 of “DWTS” inn 2018, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he had spoken with her.

The dancer said Retton had wanted to meet up with him a few weeks ago when she was in Los Angeles, but he was too busy with rehearsals.

He expressed confidence that she would conquer her illness.

Kelly posted a note on her Instagram account on Wednesday, thanking people for their support.