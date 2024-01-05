Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma serve bizarre crime series in first look

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Killer Soup will be releasing on 11 January 2024, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, and Anula Navlekar.

Netflix sets the table for 2024 with an experience like no other with the trailer drop of director Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup, promising audiences a fun blend of genres. As the mist carries the tune of the classic ‘Tu Hi Re’ a quirky tale unfolds in the quaint town of Mainjur in the South of India. Loosely inspired by a news headline, Killer Soup serves up a tantalizing blend of intrigue and dark humour in this bizarre crime series that’s perfect for every palette. The series is about a rapid turn of events that follows amateur villains, amateur heroes, and amateur in-betweens in the fictitious town of Mainjur.

Swathi Shetty is an aspiring chef who wants nothing but the world to enjoy her paya soup. One accident sets off a series of mishaps and hasty cover-ups that land her and her lover in hot soup. Produced by Chetana Kowshik and Honey Trehan, Killer Soup will be on the menu on 11 January 2024, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Manoj Bajpayee (yet again), Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shares, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

Playing the role of Swathi Shetty, actor Konkana Sensharma says, “Stepping into Swathi Shetty’s shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight. The trailer offers a glimpse into the quirky world we’ve created set against the background of a sleepy town. With hints of suspense peppered through the series, it really makes you wonder, ‘Will she or won’t she get caught and will the soup boil over?’ I eagerly await the audience’s reaction when they watch Killer Soup.”