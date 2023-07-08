Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits theatres on February 16, 2024

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Balaji Telefilms has announced the highly anticipated release date for the sequel to the film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD).

Get ready for a thrilling cinematic journey as Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 hits the big screens on February 16, 2024.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, this sequel promises an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Accompanied by a thought-provoking poster, the LSD 2 team confronts viewers with the harsh reality of our digitally obsessed society. The poster depicts a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously, serving as a powerful visual representation of the film’s themes.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is set to have a universal appeal that transcends generations. While it aims to resonate with millennials, the film aims to draw in the enthusiastic Gen Z audience as well. The team hopes to capture the attention and imagination of a diverse range of viewers.

As the sequel builds upon the legacy of the first film, it is expected to push the boundaries even further. LSD 2 promises to be more explicit, edgier, and deeply immersive, delivering an experience that aims to surpass its predecessor. The first Love Sex Aur Dhokha film struck a chord with the audiences, leaving a lasting impact, and now, the sequel is all set to hit the screens.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, known for his ability to weave gripping narratives.