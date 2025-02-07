King and Queen to host Stanley Tucci

[Source: BBC NEWS]

King Charles and Queen Camilla are to host actor Stanley Tucci at a formal dinner on Friday evening to mark the confirmation of a state visit to Italy later this year.

The royal couple will travel to Italy in April and meet Pope Francis and Italian leaders, as well as carry out engagements in Rome and the ancient city of Ravenna, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It is expected to coincide with the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

Tucci – who presented Searching For Italy, a BBC programme celebrating Italian food and culture – will make a speech at an event at the royals’ Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

The Palace’s confirmation of the state visit to Italy suggests the King is well enough for an overseas journey, as he continues with his cancer treatment.