Katy Perry exiting 'American Idol' after next season

Pop star Katy Perry shocked fans by revealing she will be leaving “American Idol” after seven years as a judge on the reality singing competition.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night, the 39-year-old singer announced that the upcoming season of “Idol,” which airs on ABC this Sunday, will be her last.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,'” Perry said.

She also announced that she would be performing at a major music festival, Rock in Rio in Brazil, this September. “It’s really exciting,” Perry said.

The “California Gurls” singer, who wrapped up a two-year Las Vegas concert residency in November, said she was looking forward to traveling and putting out new music.

“I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” Perry said. “It’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all pop star girlies.”

Perry has been a judge on ABC’s revival of the singing competition since March 2018, alongside singers Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. She said the other judges did not officially know she was leaving the show yet.

“Well, they’ll find out tonight,” Perry said. “I’ve been in the studio for awhile so they figured something is up.”

While Perry said she was “creating space for my new wingspan,” she didn’t rule out a future return to the singing competition.

“Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day,” she told Kimmel.

CBS News reached out to Perry’s representatives on Tuesday but has not gotten a response.