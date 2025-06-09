Kate Middleton Celebrates Prince William’s 43rd Birthday With Adorable Photo

Source: ENews

Prince William is celebrating his birthday with all his favorite people—and animals.

In honor of the Prince of Wales’ 43rd birthday on June 21, Kate Middleton dedicated a sweet tribute to her husband of 13 years on behalf of herself and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

“Happy birthday,” the Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram alongside the most adorable photo of William sitting in the grass surrounded by their black Cocker Spaniel and three of her puppies. “Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!”

Kate’s puppy-filled birthday message comes just five months after William dedicated his own rare tribute to his wife for her birthday in January.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” he captioned an unreleased picture of Kate, taken by Matt Porteous during a family photoshoot last summer, on the couple’s official social media platforms Jan. 9. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

Indeed, the couple has maintained a strong bond throughout even the most difficult times—especially following Kate’s cancer diagnosis last March.

“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” William told reporters during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa, last November. “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view…it’s been brutal.”

For her part, after completing chemotherapy last September, Kate expressed how her health battle gave her a new perspective on prioritizing family and relationships.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in a video shared to Instagram at the time. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

And in January, the 43-year-old shared the good news that she is officially in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery,” Kate wrote in a message on X earlier this year. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

