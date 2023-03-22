Kangana Ranaut warns Diljit Dosanjh he will be arrested

Hindustan Times

Kangana Ranaut has shared a post on Twitter and Instagram about Diljit Dosanjh, warning him that he will be arrested soon.

Kangana Ranaut has once again trained her guns at Diljit Dosanjh. Amid the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police, Kangana posted a warning for actor-singer Diljit as well. She told him ‘pols aagai pols’, borrowing the phrase from a popular meme circulating on social media these days.

Kangana shared a post on Twitter and Instagram Stories, first posted by Swiggy India. It showed a variety of pulses with ‘pulse aagai pulse’ written on it. She tagged Diljit in her tweet and wrote ‘just saying’. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out. She added, “Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.”

In another, she wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”