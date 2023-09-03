Kajol receives an award for her performance in the web series

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kajol’s portrayal of Noyonika in her recent outing on Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha has captivated audiences.

She played the role of a highly relatable woman who takes charge of her life during the most challenging phase. The show has received overwhelming appreciation from audiences, and Kajol’s role has been widely loved. To celebrate her performance, NBT Utsav honored her with the ‘Outstanding Performance of the Year’ award for the show.

When the show was launched during July, Kajol had expressed her excitement for taking up such a power packed role. Opening up about shooting for the web show, Kajol had said, “We had an absolutely great time on set. I do love legal drama but I didn’t really go into detail and exact legalities of things. You know some laws are very common in the Indian system and we all know about it. However, I do have a vague understanding of what is allowed and what isn’t. We had a lawyer on set to help us through the process.”

Furthermore, she had also expressed her love for the filmmaker Suparn Varma and had also spoken about her camaraderie with the others on the show. “Suparn was like our gang leader. He just made sure that we were all comfortable around each other as far the dialogues and other aspects were concerned. I think everybody was pretty much a veteran on set, everybody worked on many films before this, have done a lot of work, been in the industry for years. So, it was really comfortable, easy and good fun,” she had added.

Disney+ Hotstar presents a gritty courtroom drama, The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha which showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn Films, the show is directed by Suparn Varma. The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is exclusively streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.