Jimmy Kimmel extends his ABC contract in wake of Charlie Kirk controversy and feud with Trump

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will remain on the air until at least May 2027.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t going anywhere just yet.

The late-night comedian has inked a one-year contract extension to continue hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed. His deal, which was set to end in May 2026, will now carry on through May 2027. Bloomberg first reported the news.

The extension comes after Jimmy Kimmel Live was temporarily pulled from ABC’s lineup in September, over comments the 58-year-old host made about the killing of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel was reinstated nearly a week later, amid a nationwide debate about freedom of speech. Even so, local TV station owners Nexstar and Sinclair continued to preempt Kimmel’s show for a brief period after Disney (which owns ABC) lifted the suspension.

Kimmel has also spent a large portion of the year feuding with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for the late-night host to be fired.

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” Trump wrote on social media last month. “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!”

