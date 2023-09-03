Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, dies at 76

[Source: Reuters]

Jimmy Buffett, the American singer-songwriter who went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation “Margaritaville” commercial empire, has died at the age of 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” a statement on his website said on Saturday. It did not give a cause of death. In recent months Buffett had canceled shows due to health issues.

Buffett, nominated for two Grammy awards and winner of numerous Country Music Awards, built his name touring his folk-country songs around the United States in the 1970s.

His breakthrough hit was “Margaritaville,” a melodic track with a tropical lilt that soon became a mainstay of resort musicians and a vacation favorite of still vaguely hedonistic baby boomers, with its lyrics about “wastin’ away” and “nothing to show but this brand new tattoo.”

Other popular songs – all on a similar sun- and cocktail-drenched theme – included “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.”

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on Saturday on Buffett’s passing, calling him a “poet of paradise.” It said: “Jimmy reminded us how much the simple things in life matter – the people we love, the places we’re from, the hopes we have on the horizon.”

Buffett released over two dozen albums and played countless concerts over six decades, while the “Margaritaville” concept exploded into a lifestyle brand that eventually included everything from hotels and restaurants to pool floats and frozen shrimp dishes.

For aging fans – known as “Parrotheads” – who could not get enough, the first “Latitude Margaritaville” retirement community opened in Florida in 2018, and others soon followed, promising “food, fun, music and escapism” for the over-55s.

The idea for the “Margaritaville” brand began in the mid-1980s when Buffett noticed people walking around Key West wearing t-shirts with his (misspelled) name on; he responded by opening up a t-shirt store and then added a cafe.

He told Forbes in 1994 that “if you’re an artist, if you want to have control of your life … then you gotta be a businessman, like it or not.”

In 2023, Buffett – who had a 28% stake in the Margaritaville Holdings firm – made the Forbes list of billionaires. He was friends with mega-rich investor Warren Buffett (no relation) and he owned and flew several private jets.

But he always said that he was at his happiest touring -playing barefoot to crowds large or small and plucking at his guitar. Wearing his trademark Hawaiian shirt, he would often appear on stage with other musicians to do surprise performances.