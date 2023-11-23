Jim Sarbh falls short in race; loses Best Performance Freeman

[Source: Reuters]

The highly anticipated 51st International Emmy Awards has unveiled its winners, and in the category of Best Performance by an Actor, Martin Freeman emerged victorious for his outstanding portrayal in The Responder.

Competing against a stellar lineup, Indian actor Jim Sarbh, recognized for his compelling role as nuclear physicist Homi J Bhabha in the acclaimed series Rocket Boys, faced tough competition but ultimately lost out to Freeman. The other nominees in the category included Gustavo Bassani for Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido from Argentina and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series Nattryttarna.

The news was announced via the official social media handle of the International Emmy Awards, which tweeted, “The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor goes to “Martin Freeman in The Responder” produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rocket Boys, a SonyLIV series created by Nikkhil Advani, revolved around the lives of Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, key figures in India’s nuclear and space programs, respectively. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series also features Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapur, T.M Kartik, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, and more.

While Jim Sarbh’s stellar performance in Rocket Boys garnered acclaim, it was Freeman’s impactful portrayal in The Responder that clinched the International Emmy for Best Actor. The gracious acknowledgment from Sarbh reflected the camaraderie and sportsmanship that characterize the global celebration of excellence.